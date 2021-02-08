Two female Iowa National Guard members promoted to Colonel

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOI) -Two women in the Iowa National Guard were recently promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.

This is the first time since 2006 a female officer in the Iowa National Guard reached that rank.

Col. Linda Craven and Col. Wendy Johnson received the new promotion. Both women have served for more than a decade in the government agency.

They said it was amazing to receive the promotion together since they served in the same unit years ago. Col. Craven said she hopes this will inspire other women officers currently serving.

“Seeing representation, diverse representation in leadership helps women in their confidence think I can do this, too,” said Craven, a J3 Domestic Operations Officer.

Both women say the promotion is a huge honor.

Col. Johnson says she will not rule out aiming for higher ranks in the future.

