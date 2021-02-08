Advertisement

Six more in Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19

Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Iowa Hawkeyes logo(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another handful of people associated with the University of Iowa’s athletics program have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The Hawkeye athletics program said six people among coaches, staff, or athletes tested positive between February 1 and February 7. A total of 466 people tested negative during the same time period. Since the beginning of widespread testing when the department resumed activities in late May, 392 positive tests have been received and 14,689 negative tests.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential exposures.

