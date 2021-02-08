Advertisement

Scattered snow showers possible & another cold day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow that fell overnight has pushed to the east but left another layer of fresh snow on the roadways this morning. Slick spots and snow-covered roadways are likely out the door and more time will be needed on your commute.

Another cold start to the day, wind chills will still be between 10 to 20 degrees below zero through the late morning hours. Highs eventually reach the single digits later this afternoon, but wind chills still remain below zero. Scattered snow showers are possible this afternoon again, accumulations look to be minor, but that could still lead to slick roads.

Quiet weather moves in through mid-week before another system brings the chance for snow on Thursday. Highs continue to stay in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

