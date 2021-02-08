Sawyer Brown to perform at 2021 Linn County Fair

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Fair Association announced on Monday Sawyer Brown will perform at the Linn County Fair on June 25.

The country music band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds, located at 201 Central City Road in Central City. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now

The Linn County Fair Association said it plans to follow local public health recommendations at the time of the concert. It plans to post the guidelines on its website and social media pages.

