Police identify man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer

A Bettendorf Police vehicle.
A Bettendorf Police vehicle.(Courtesy: City of Bettendorf)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have identified a man fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer over the weekend.

Police said in a news release Monday that 49-year-old Brian Gregory Scott, of Bettendorf, died in the early Sunday shooting. Police have not yet named the officer who shot him.

Police say the shooting happened after officers were called for reports of a domestic dispute and later found a man and woman in a vehicle believed to have been involved in the dispute. Police say the woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man, later identified as Scott, had threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Police said Scott refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him.

