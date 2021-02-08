North Liberty to maintain COVID-19 mitigation measures

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty announced on Monday the current COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in effect, despite Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation lifting restrictions on businesses.

The decision by North Liberty follows the announcement by the Johnson County Board of Health that its countywide face covering resolution would stay in place through February 19.

Johnson County Public Health officials cited the new variants of the virus that were identified in Johnson County and the state’s low vaccination rate as to why it’s keeping its mitigation measures in place.

“The thoughtful efforts of community members and businesses have helped ease the holiday surge of hospitalizations and deaths. But even with this good news, it is premature to let up now,” Mayor Terry Donahue said.

