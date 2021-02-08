Advertisement

Nearly 150 Iowa National Guard Soldiers deploying after Camp Dodge send-off ceremony

A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.(KWQC)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers got their sendoff in Des Moines on Saturday ahead of a year-long deployment.

The 3654th Support Maintenance Company, based in Knoxville and supported by a detachment based in Oskaloosa, will deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command of Operations.

The National Guard said they are seeing an increase in deployments as more units start their “mission year.”

“For those of you that are going on a first deployment, we thank you for assuming this risk,” said Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who address troops at the ceremony. “For those of you that are veterans of other deployments, please take the younger ones under you wing and keep them from harm.”

The unit will travel to a station in Ft. Hood, Texas, to finish final training before deploying overseas.

