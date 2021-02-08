Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) gestures at the end of an NFL...
Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
On Friday Eva Furr turned 104. She was born in 1917, married, and had seven children, and today...
Virginia woman turns 104
On Friday Eva Furr turned 104. She was born in 1917, married, and had seven children, and today...
Augusta County, Virginia, woman turns 104
Some Iowa lawmakers are making a renewed push this year in the legislature to legalize...
Iowa lawmakers push to legalize recreational marijuana
The Iowa Pharmacy Association is trying to help get vaccines to Iowans.
Iowa Pharmacy Association assists with COVID-19 vaccine rollout