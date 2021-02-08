Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after crashing his car into a farm field in rural Central City.

At approximately 6:09 P.M., emergency crews responded to an accident near Down Hill Rd and Game Club Rd in rural Central City.

When they arrived, they discovered that a vehicle driven by Ethan Smith, 19, of Central City, was traveling northbound on Frozen Hill Rd when he failed to stop at the stop sign on Game Club Rd and went through the north ditch coming to rest in a farm field.

Smith was taken to a local hospital by Center Point Ambulance for what is believed to be non-life- threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Central City Fire and Center Point Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.