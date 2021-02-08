Advertisement

Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County

car crash
car crash(wcax)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was sent to the hospital on Saturday night after crashing his car into a farm field in rural Central City.

At approximately 6:09 P.M., emergency crews responded to an accident near Down Hill Rd and Game Club Rd in rural Central City.

When they arrived, they discovered that a vehicle driven by Ethan Smith, 19, of Central City, was traveling northbound on Frozen Hill Rd when he failed to stop at the stop sign on Game Club Rd and went through the north ditch coming to rest in a farm field.

Smith was taken to a local hospital by Center Point Ambulance for what is believed to be non-life- threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Central City Fire and Center Point Ambulance all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard

Latest News

Girl Scouts from Troop 5329 sell cookies at a drive-thru booth in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 6, 2021.
Drive-thrus, virtual booths, even Grubhub: Girl Scouts find new ways to safely sell cookies
Girl Scout Cookie Sales
Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies in pandemic
Each year we honor nine people in Eastern Iowa who go above and beyond to serve others. Jay...
9WhoCare: Jay Nardini
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire