Advertisement

Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.

Authorities say 31-year-old Yuri Andrade scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit.

He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 bail and was released early Monday.

The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) gestures at the end of an NFL...
Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
On Friday Eva Furr turned 104. She was born in 1917, married, and had seven children, and today...
Virginia woman turns 104
On Friday Eva Furr turned 104. She was born in 1917, married, and had seven children, and today...
Augusta County, Virginia, woman turns 104
Some Iowa lawmakers are making a renewed push this year in the legislature to legalize...
Iowa lawmakers push to legalize recreational marijuana
The Iowa Pharmacy Association is trying to help get vaccines to Iowans.
Iowa Pharmacy Association assists with COVID-19 vaccine rollout