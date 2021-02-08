Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing car from Domino’s in Waterloo

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was arrested in Grundy County on Saturday night for driving a car reported stolen from a Domino’s Pizza Restaurant in Waterloo.

Authorities say, at approximately 9:53 P.M., Grundy County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop at D-35 and T-19, a mile and a half south of Wellsburg after learning a white Chevrolet Impala that was reported stolen was in the area.

Leonardo Daniel Sanchez, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property, a class D felony.

Sanchez was taken to the Grundy County Jail and held ion $5,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hardin and Butler County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard

Latest News

Girl Scouts from Troop 5329 sell cookies at a drive-thru booth in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 6, 2021.
Drive-thrus, virtual booths, even Grubhub: Girl Scouts find new ways to safely sell cookies
Girl Scout Cookie Sales
Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies in pandemic
Each year we honor nine people in Eastern Iowa who go above and beyond to serve others. Jay...
9WhoCare: Jay Nardini
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
car crash
Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County