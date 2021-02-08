Man arrested for stealing car from Domino’s in Waterloo

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A man was arrested in Grundy County on Saturday night for driving a car reported stolen from a Domino’s Pizza Restaurant in Waterloo.

Authorities say, at approximately 9:53 P.M., Grundy County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop at D-35 and T-19, a mile and a half south of Wellsburg after learning a white Chevrolet Impala that was reported stolen was in the area.

Leonardo Daniel Sanchez, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property, a class D felony.

Sanchez was taken to the Grundy County Jail and held ion $5,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hardin and Butler County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Iowa State Patrol.

