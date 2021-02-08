Linn County to maintain countywide mask mandate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County is keeping its countywide mask mandate.

County officials made the announcement on Monday in response to Gov. Reynolds’ recent proclamation lifting COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told KCRG-TV9 on Saturday that the mask mandate will continue to be enforced to give businesses coverage and help keep employees and patrons safe.

County officials said local health experts from Mercy Medical, UnityPoint Health and Linn County Public Health recommended keeping the face mask requirement in place.

The mask regulation requires masks, or face coverings, to be worn in public places across the county, when keeping six feet apart from others isn’t possible.

