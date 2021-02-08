Advertisement

Linn County to maintain countywide mask mandate

(WLUC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County is keeping its countywide mask mandate.

County officials made the announcement on Monday in response to Gov. Reynolds’ recent proclamation lifting COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told KCRG-TV9 on Saturday that the mask mandate will continue to be enforced to give businesses coverage and help keep employees and patrons safe.

County officials said local health experts from Mercy Medical, UnityPoint Health and Linn County Public Health recommended keeping the face mask requirement in place.

The mask regulation requires masks, or face coverings, to be worn in public places across the county, when keeping six feet apart from others isn’t possible.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) gestures at the end of an NFL...
Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for some students, employees
Coralville to maintain face covering requirement
North Liberty to maintain COVID-19 mitigation measures