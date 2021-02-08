Linn County LIFTS offering rides to confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County LIFTS announced on Monday it will be providing free next-day rides for residents in need of transportation to scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In a news release, the Linn County Board of Supervisors said it wants to ensure there are no barriers preventing someone from getting vaccinated.

Rides will be available to Linn County residents with confirmed vaccination appointments. Requests for rides must be made at least 24 hours in advance, and can be made up to two weeks in advance.

After a vaccination appointment has been scheduled and confirmed, residents can contact LIFTS at 319-892-5170 or at lifts@linncounty.org between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to request next-day transportation.

For information about vaccine eligibility, availability and appointment scheduling, contact Linn County Public Health’s vaccine call center at 319-892-6097.

