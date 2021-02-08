Advertisement

Linn County LIFTS offering rides to confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Linn County Board of Supervisors wants to ensure no barriers prevent someone from getting a vaccine
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County LIFTS announced on Monday it will be providing free next-day rides for residents in need of transportation to scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In a news release, the Linn County Board of Supervisors said it wants to ensure there are no barriers preventing someone from getting vaccinated.

Rides will be available to Linn County residents with confirmed vaccination appointments. Requests for rides must be made at least 24 hours in advance, and can be made up to two weeks in advance.

After a vaccination appointment has been scheduled and confirmed, residents can contact LIFTS at 319-892-5170 or at lifts@linncounty.org between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to request next-day transportation.

For information about vaccine eligibility, availability and appointment scheduling, contact Linn County Public Health’s vaccine call center at 319-892-6097.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) gestures at the end of an NFL...
Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
Linn County to maintain countywide mask mandate
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for some students, employees
Coralville to maintain face covering requirement
North Liberty to maintain COVID-19 mitigation measures