Iowa State gives Matt Campbell new contract through 2028

By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract through 2028 after leading the Cyclones to the Big 12 championship game last season.

The school did not release the terms of the contract.

The Cyclones are coming off their most successful season in school history. They were 9-3 overall and first in the Big 12 at 8-1. They lost to Oklahoma in the conference championship game, then beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Iowa State also agreed to provide Campbell a total of $3 million for staff salary enhancements over the next three years.

