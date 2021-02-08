Advertisement

Iowa reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 261 more cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 261 additional positive cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 324,666 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,110 people have died from the virus in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state is listing COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,620 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 490 of the reported deaths.

A total of 294,119 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state on Monday reported 318 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a slight increase from the 316 hospitalizations reported on Sunday.

An additional 34 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 69 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,302 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,495,203 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 20 percent.

On Friday, Gov. Reynolds signed a new public health proclamation on Friday rolling back all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses. But some restaurant owners and cities have decided to keep some of their mitigation measures in place.

