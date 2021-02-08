Advertisement

Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons’ charity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to the highest bidder to raise money for her top campaign donors’ charity.

It’s a striking example of the Republican governor’s close relationship with Iowa’s powerful pork industry. The 2019 auction surfaced recently when her office released emails detailing her alliance with Iowa Select Farms, which is among the nation’s largest pork producers. Iowa Select is owned by Deb and Jeff Hansen of West Des Moines, who have given nearly $300,000 to help fund Reynolds’ campaigns.

Company staff also run the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation.

Pork executive and Reynolds donor Gary Lynch won the auction with a $4,250 bid.

