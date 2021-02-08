Iowa City to begin towing for snow removal downtown Tuesday
Published: Feb. 8, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews will be working to remove snow in the downtown area beginning at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.
The following streets will be impacted:
- Prentiss to Market
- Madison to Gilbert
- N. Clinton Street from Market to Church
The city said vehicles can be moved to a parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the impacted area.
If your vehicles does get towed, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.
