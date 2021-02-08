Advertisement

Iowa City to begin towing for snow removal downtown Tuesday

A snow plow for the city of Iowa City in downtown in an undated photo.
A snow plow for the city of Iowa City in downtown in an undated photo.(Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews will be working to remove snow in the downtown area beginning at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.

The following streets will be impacted:

  • Prentiss to Market
  • Madison to Gilbert
  • N. Clinton Street from Market to Church

The city said vehicles can be moved to a parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the impacted area.

If your vehicles does get towed, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

