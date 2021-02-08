Iowa City to begin towing for snow removal downtown Tuesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews will be working to remove snow in the downtown area beginning at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

That means vehicles parked in tow-away zones will be removed.

The following streets will be impacted:

Prentiss to Market

Madison to Gilbert

N. Clinton Street from Market to Church

The city said vehicles can be moved to a parking ramp, or to on-street parking spaces outside the impacted area.

If your vehicles does get towed, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

