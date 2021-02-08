Advertisement

Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a Georgia substitute teacher after staff at an elementary school received allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office accused 30-year-old Amelia Ressler of engaging in “indecent and immoral acts” around children at Mt. Zion Elementary school near Carrollton, which is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

Deputies arrested Ressler Friday and charged the Carrollton woman with 19 counts of child molestation.

“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation.”

Investigators have yet to reveal further details in the case since Friday’s arrest.

Online records show Ressler remains in the Carroll County Jail as of Monday morning with no bond set.

