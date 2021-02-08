Fayette County man airlifted to hospital after forklift accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County man was injured after being pinned under a forklift on Saturday.

It happened at a home on Nature Road near St. Lucas.

Officials said Glen Yost, 57, of West Union, was moving equipment with a forklift on an icy driveway when it tipped over onto its side pinning Yost’s leg under it.

First responders airlifted Yost to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.