Fayette County man airlifted to hospital after forklift accident

A Fayette County man was injured after being pinned under a forklift on Saturday.
A Fayette County man was injured after being pinned under a forklift on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County man was injured after being pinned under a forklift on Saturday.

It happened at a home on Nature Road near St. Lucas.

Officials said Glen Yost, 57, of West Union, was moving equipment with a forklift on an icy driveway when it tipped over onto its side pinning Yost’s leg under it.

First responders airlifted Yost to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

