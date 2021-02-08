Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Reynolds lifted mask mandate without consulting state experts

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Democratic state lawmakers in Iowa said that Gov. Kim Reynolds did not ask her public health department before lifting mask requirements in the state.

Rep. Lindsay James (D-Dubuque) and Sen. Claire Celsi (D-West Des Moines) both posted to their Twitter accounts about a call between Democrats in the legislature and Kelly Garcia, the interim director for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Both claimed that Reynolds decided to remove the facial covering rules for Iowa without consulting staff in the IDPH, based on the call on Monday.

“Just listened in to a call with Legislative Democrats and IDPH director Kelly Garcia. She stated that the Governor made the decision to rescind the mask mandate and did not ask IDPHs opinion on the matter,” Celsi wrote, in the post.

Reynolds issued the new public health proclamation on Friday, removing restrictions on businesses and state mask requirements. The new proclamation went into effect on Sunday.

According to television station WOI, James said that making the decision without consulting the state’s public health department was “mind-boggling.”

“The only sense I can make of that is this is all about politics,” James told WOI. “She made a reckless decision ... I don’t think this was about the public’s health.”

Pat Garrett, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said that the decision was “consistent” with previous decisions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations,” Garrett said.

Multiple counties and cities have issued statements since Reynolds’ proclamation, saying that local mask mandates would still be in effect despite the governor’s changes. Some restaurants have indicated they would maintain the same level of COVID-19-related restrictions beyond the deadline.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
car crash
Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County

Latest News

Oelwein Schools
School districts to begin staff vaccinations ahead of in-person learning requirement deadline next week
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...
Linn County creates subgroups from Tier 1 in Phase 1B
Iowa will require counties to use 80% of vaccine doses to receive their next shipment of vaccine.
Iowa will require counties to use 80% of vaccine doses to receive their next shipment of vaccine
Do you need a registration code for a COVID-19 Vaccine at Walgreens in Iowa?
Iowan seeking vaccinations at Walgreens confused by registration code prompt