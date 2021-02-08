Advertisement

Coralville to maintain face covering requirement

(WEAU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coralville is keeping its face covering requirement in place despite Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

The city’s Mayor John Lundell said the requirement will remain in effect until April 15, or until conditions warrant otherwise.

The measure requires people in Coralville to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth when in a public place and when people cannot maintain six feet of social distancing.

