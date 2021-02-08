Advertisement

Body of man found inside portable toilet on cold night in Des Moines

A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
A portable toilet where a body was found in Des Moines on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say the body of a man has been found inside a portable toilet outside the city’s Forest Avenue Library.

Police say a city snowplow driver spotted the man’s legs sticking out of the portable toilet just after 3 a.m. Monday. Police have not identified the man. Officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The man’s death came as overnight temperatures in Des Moines dropped to minus 2 degrees and the wind chill was double digits below zero.

