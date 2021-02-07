Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles resulted in injuries for the drivers of the cars, according to officials.

At around 1:35 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of East Post Road and Cottage Grove Woods SE. Deputies believe that a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash. Deputies described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.