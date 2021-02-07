Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at an apartment complex on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids caused significant damage and injuries to two firefighters, officials said.

At around 1:19 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of smoke from a unit at Westdale Court Apartments, located at 3919 20th Avenue SW. Firefighters located the unit and discovered smoke and fire, both between the floors of the building and on one of the landings on the second floor of a stairwell.

An equipment failure at around 1:35 a.m. caused serious injuries to two firefighters. It involved a hose line, which caused blunt force injuries to the head of one firefighter, knocking them unconscious. Another firefighter was also hit by the hose line in the chest, knocking them to the ground. Both were initially taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital, though the firefighter with head injuries was later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment.

Officials described the injuries as “serious” but non-life-threatening. Nobody else was injured in the fire or the emergency response.

At around 2:30 a.m., the extent of the fire caused the building’s structural soundness to become unstable, causing firefighters to have to attack the fire from the outside.

Cold temperatures worked against efforts by causing frozen fire hydrants, some of which were buried by snow, along with other pieces of equipment being frozen. Officials said that several hose lines were frozen to the ground near the building.

Five of the eight apartments had residents, who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Phil Reed/KCRG)

“We were out here for like 3 or four hours, sleeping in the car,” said Kebbeh Jarah, a resident of the building. “I ain’t got no shoes. I just grab, or my nice slippers and my jacket on, and came outside.”

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, the Cedar Rapids Streets Department, Water Department, Fleet Services, MidAmerican Energy, and Alliant Energy assisted in the emergency response.

As of mid-morning, firefighters were still on the scene and checking on hot spots.

