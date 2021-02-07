Restaurants band together to continue COVID-19 safety protocols

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Effective Sunday, COVID-19 safety mandates will be lifted from businesses, but some owners said they would continue them anyway.

The Pedalers Fork on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids said it would not be making any changes to how they handled COVID-19 safety. Staff would still wear masks, keep customers socially distanced, and limit the size of the groups. Disposable menus were also used. Staff said it was emotional to hear the mandates were being lifted because it has been difficult navigating the pandemic, but said it was important to keep the safety protocols in place.

“We just want to do our part to keep the community safe and not spread anymore COVID-19,” said Mia Suntken, the General Manager. “We just want to do our part.”

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said the city would continue to enforce its mask mandate. He said that would give businesses, like The Pedalers Fork, a way to keep staff and patrons safe.

And other local bars and restaurants are following suit.

In a Facebook post, La Cantina Bar N Grill wrote that “We understand the governor has lifted mask and social distancing requirements across the state. However, we will continue to require that our guests and employees wear masks that cover their mouth and nose, except when seated at a table. We also will continue to keep our dining tables distanced.”

We understand the governor has lifted mask and social distancing requirements across the state. However, we will... Posted by La Cantina Bar N Grill on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Fieldhouse 1st Avenue wrote in a Facebook post “Just wanted to share that even with mandates expiring tomorrow we will be continuing with our standards of staying at 50% seating capacity, keeping our floor plan open with social distancing seating and will continue to spray vital oxide weekly to ensure the safety of all.”

Hey all. Just wanted to share that even with mandates expiring tomorrow we will be continuing with our standards of... Posted by Fieldhouse 1st Ave on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Lucky’s on 16th posted on their Facebook page that “Although the governor has lifted restrictions, Lucky’s will continue our current health and safety measures we have in place.”

Although the governor has lifted restrictions, Lucky’s will continue our current health and safety measures we have in... Posted by Lucky's on 16th on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Daisy’s Garage also announced via a Facebook post that they intend to continue with current health and safety measures.

Red Vespa Pizzeria in Solon wrote to KCRG-TV9 that “Red Vespa has made the very easy decision to keep all of the safety measures we put into place at the beginning of the pandemic. We will continue to require mask use and social distancing practices, in addition to continuing our strict sanitation and cleaning guidelines. We do not feel it is the time to lift these measures and will continue seek guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health. We remain firm in the ideology that it is our duty to both our community and especially to our staff, to protect everyone to the best of our capabilities.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.