Over 500 people with COVID-19 added to state’s total, no new deaths reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospitalizations and the rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus continued to decrease in Iowa, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 533 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 324,405 people. A total of 293,598 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 497.

No deaths were reported to state officials during the last 24 hours. The total in Iowa stands at 5,108.

316 people were hospitalized in the state as of Sunday morning, a net decrease of 20 since Saturday. 68 of those people were in intensive care, a net increase of one. 32 of those patients required the use of a ventilator, a net increase of two. 69 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the last 24-hour reporting period, somewhat higher than the last several days of admissions in the 40s or 50s of patients.

An additional 2,181 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 24.4%, higher than the previous day’s 21.2%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,493,901 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 324,929 doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in Iowa so far. 150,239 people have received only a first dose, while 87,345 have received both doses required of either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.