One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has died and another sustained life-threatening injuries after their vehicle became submerged in the Mississippi River on Sunday around 6 a.m.

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash at 75 23rd Street, reported by a construction employee who noticed tire tracks in the snow, and saw barricades were missing along the parking lot next to the Mississippi River. The employee reportedly saw a hole in the ice and heard someone yelling for help a few feet away.

Moline Police say they were able to find a 21-year-old man from Davenport wet, lying in the snow. They also found a vehicle submerged in about eight feet of water on the edge of the Mississippi River. The man was transported to a local hospital by MedForce, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The Moline Fire Department, assisted by the Moline Public Works Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was able to conduct a rescue and recovery of the vehicle in “extremely perilous conditions” where the wind chills reached subzero temperatures.

Authorities say they were able to recover the vehicle and its occupant, a 32-year-old man, also from Davenport who was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

This incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police at 309-797-0401. You may also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the P3 Tips smartphone app.

