Metropolitan Orchestra Festival at Paramount Theatre

By Phil Reed
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Metropolitan Orchestra Festival happened Saturday with some changes. Students throughout the Linn-Mar Community School district got to perform in front of a small crowd at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids.

They put on hour long shows. Kids were face mask and spread out as much as they could. Normally the event includes three district, this year it was only Linn mar. Leader say it’s important to give the musicians some type of normalcy.

“Getting them together, again in a safe way to make music,” said Josh Reznicow, Orchestra Director. “I just had a kiddo talk to me a couple of minutes today, and said I haven’t played with somebody else for months, and they were really excited to hear that. That kind of my heart there, that was great to hear.”

The event wrapped up at 8:00pm.

