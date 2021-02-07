Advertisement

Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family
bettendorf shooting
bettendorf shooting(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is dead and a Bettendorf police officer is on administrative leave following an early morning shooting Sunday.

According to a press release, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Those involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to the release, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to the release, a woman voluntarily exited the vehicle and said the driver, a man, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officials said the initial evidence indicates officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to the release, a Bettendorf officer fired their weapon during the altercation. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand and was treated and released from a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident, and officials said there is no public threat.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family. The investigation is turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Officials said the DCI would be conducting interviews, collecting any video and audio recording, and processing the scene.

Per Bettendorf police department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave and his name will not be released until a formal interview is conducted with the Iowa DCI.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard

Latest News

Girl Scouts from Troop 5329 sell cookies at a drive-thru booth in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 6, 2021.
Drive-thrus, virtual booths, even Grubhub: Girl Scouts find new ways to safely sell cookies
Girl Scout Cookie Sales
Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies in pandemic
Each year we honor nine people in Eastern Iowa who go above and beyond to serve others. Jay...
9WhoCare: Jay Nardini
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
car crash
Man sent to hospital after car crashes into farm field in Linn County