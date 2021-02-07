Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is dead and a Bettendorf police officer is on administrative leave following an early morning shooting Sunday.

According to a press release, the Scott Emergency Communication dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call near the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Those involved in the disturbance left before officers arrived.

According to the release, the SECC received a call around 1:51 a.m. about an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers located the vehicle and individuals related to the earlier domestic disturbance.

According to the release, a woman voluntarily exited the vehicle and said the driver, a man, threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officials said the initial evidence indicates officers ordered the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused to comply and produced a handgun. According to the release, a Bettendorf officer fired their weapon during the altercation. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

One officer suffered minor injuries to the hand and was treated and released from a local hospital. No one else was injured during the incident, and officials said there is no public threat.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family. The investigation is turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Officials said the DCI would be conducting interviews, collecting any video and audio recording, and processing the scene.

Per Bettendorf police department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave and his name will not be released until a formal interview is conducted with the Iowa DCI.

