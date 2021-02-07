Light snow and continued cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bitter cold air continues into the work week with highs staying in the single digits at best for the foreseeable future.

Lows tonight will be about 5-15 degrees below zero with wind chill readings on Monday again not likely to reach above zero.

Look for another round of light snow overnight into Monday with light accumulations possible. Another more potent round of snow is expected on Monday. Over these two rounds, most of eastern Iowa will likely see at least an inch or two of fresh, fluffy snow, with totals of 2″- 4″ south of Highway 30.

Temperatures remain very cold throughout the forecast, with another shot of arctic air by next weekend possible.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.