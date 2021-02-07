Johnson County mask mandate to remain in place

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Johnson County Board of Health says the County’s mask mandate will remain in place through Friday, February 19th.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Board of Health said the Johnson County Face Covering (”Mask”) Resolution will continue until its expiration date unless it is extended further.

The emergency declaration was approved on January 15th by the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission.

In the statement the Board said “The suspension of mitigation measures by the Governor puts our community at risk while the pandemic is still occurring. It is still too soon to determine when it will be safe for people to stop wearing masks and avoiding close contact with others.”

The Board of Health is encouraging residents and businesses to continue taking COVID mitigation measures to protect the community from illness, including the following mitigation measures:

Continue to wear masks when around others who do not live with you as described in the Johnson County face covering (“mask”) regulation.

Continue to limit persons participating in events and gatherings to ensure social distancing is appropriately in place.

Avoid attending events or gatherings that do not implement social distancing measures whether you are at risk or not.

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces with others.

Continue to de-populate congregate living and work spaces to ensure social distancing.

Continue to wash your hands often and cover your cough.

For more information about the COVID-19 response in Johnson County, visit: https://coronavirusjohnsoncounty.hub.arcgis.com/

