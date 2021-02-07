Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Not many Mount Vernon natives and former Iowa Hawkeyes can say they’re guarding Tom Brady on Super Bowl Sunday. Matter of fact, there’s only one who can say that: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense Tackle Tristan Wirfs. KCRG-TV9 Sports Director Scott Saville has spent the past week tracking Wirfs’ journey. Check out all the videos above and below for the full story.
