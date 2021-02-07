Advertisement

Iowa native and former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs’ journey to the Super Bowl LV

By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Not many Mount Vernon natives and former Iowa Hawkeyes can say they’re guarding Tom Brady on Super Bowl Sunday. Matter of fact, there’s only one who can say that: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense Tackle Tristan Wirfs. KCRG-TV9 Sports Director Scott Saville has spent the past week tracking Wirfs’ journey. Check out all the videos above and below for the full story.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefighters seriously hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids apartment fire
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard

Latest News

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin (2) shoots the winning basket during the second half of an NCAA...
Hawkeyes fall short against Indiana with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Charlie Jones returns a punt during...
Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 football schedule adjusted
Ohio State players celebrate on the bench in the second half during an NCAA college basketball...
Ohio State rallies past Iowa in Top-10 matchup
Tristan Wirfs reflects on first year in the NFL
Nerves turned into confidence; Tristan Wirfs reflects on his first year in the NFL