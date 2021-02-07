Hawkeyes fall short against Indiana with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left to give Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers snapped a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight in the closing minutes.

Iowa’s final pass hit the backboard, bounced toward midcourt and Jordan Bohannon’s one-handed heave also bounced off the backboard.

With Gus on the call, you almost expected this would-be game-winner to fall.@IndianaMBB holds on, though, to sweep No. 8 Iowa. pic.twitter.com/t0lpbl4O9A — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 7, 2021

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.