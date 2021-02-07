Advertisement

Fla. police officer fired for mocking coworker’s COVID-19 fears

By WESH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida police officer was fired after he allegedly taunted a coworker for her fears over COVID-19 and touched her against her will.

Cpl. David Hernandez of the Longwood Police Department was fired following an internal investigation. An unidentified female employee of the department accused Hernandez of workplace harassment in late July, saying he mocked her fears over COVID-19.

She claimed Hernandez would “mock and harass her by laughing that he couldn’t believe she is a ‘germaphobe.’” He followed her into her workspace “touching her personal items and speaking into her phone, joking that he doesn’t have the coronavirus.”

Hernandez is also accused of embracing the woman against her will after she told him not to touch her. At one point, it’s alleged she “struggled to get free of Hernandez, injuring her finger and back in the process.”

After weeks of interviews and witness statements, the investigative summary indicates the alleged acts had no other purpose but to harass, sustaining conduct unbecoming, employee harassment and violation of safety practices.

Also according to the documents, Hernandez was “not fully forthcoming and not truthful” during the investigation, leading the police chief to write in a letter to Hernandez there was “just cause for your termination.”

While the word “battery” was in the documents, no criminal investigation took place at the request of the woman who filed the complaint.

Hernandez’s firing is subject to arbitration, so it’s possible he could be reinstated.

When an officer’s credibility is called into question, the state attorney’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are notified. Police say they do not know of any cases where Hernandez was an untruthful witness.

There’s no word whether the state attorney is going to investigate the case further.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard
Expected snowfall accumulations on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Another round of light snow, with bitter cold temperatures

Latest News

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Two hurt in early morning crash along East Post Road
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal
The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and...
Inmates attacked correctional officer, set fires in disturbance at St. Louis jail