Community mourning Cedar Rapids school board member Gary Anhalt, who passed away on Friday

Cedar Rapids Community School District board member Gary Anhalt (pictured left) died on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was 74.(Cedar Rapids Community School District)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Gary Anhalt, Director At-Large for the Cedar Rapids Community School District Board of Education and former President of the Cedar Rapids Education Association, died on Friday. He was 74.

Anhalt’s passing was announced in a Facebook post by the Cedar Rapids Education Association in a post that read:

Our hearts are heavy tonight after learning that former CREA President, CRCSD School Board Director Gary Anhalt passed away today. Gary was an incredible advocate for students, educators and families throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Anhalt was a retired Cedar Rapids Community School District teacher. He earned his B.S. in Elementary Education from Winona State University and was first elected to the School Board in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

His current term was set to expire this year.

