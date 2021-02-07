Brutal cold continues with additional rounds of light snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold and occasionally snowy conditions continue across the area for the near future.

Temperatures this morning will stay below zero, with wind chills of -20 to -40 common until Noon. Various wind chill-related advisories and warnings are in effect for this reason. The impact is the same in either type of alert: cover up exposed skin or risk frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. If you have to drive a long distance, make sure to pack a winter weather kit including additional ways to keep you warm in case of a breakdown.

A Wind Chill Warning, for the counties with in the darker colors, and a Wind Chill Advisory, in the lighter color, until Noon on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (KCRG)

Expect snow to develop again today, both in the morning and especially later in the day and especially south of Highway 30. There, a trace to 2 inches of fluffy accumulation are possible, with the heaviest amounts further south.

Highs approach zero degrees, give or take, today.

Another round of snow over a wider area appears likely on Monday, with a trace to 2 inches possible north of Highway 30, and 2 to 4 possible along and south of Highway 30. Slick roads can be expected with any round of snow over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Temperatures remain very cold throughout the forecast, with another shot of arctic air by next weekend possible.

