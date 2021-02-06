Williamsburg apartment complex snowed in until further notice, likely plowed soon

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Barb Irwin, who lives at the Town and Country Housing Apartments, is concerned because she is stuck at home for days after every snowstorm. She said it could take days for a plow to come and remove snow from their sidewalks and parking lot.

“I use a walker, I can’t even do my laundry, I can’t go check my mail,” she said. “ I’m just worried an ambulance, if I needed one, can’t get to me.”

Leeann Rinder, who also lives at the apartment complex, said services have already stopped coming to the apartment complex because it’s not properly plowed.

“Iowa Transportation, who is our transportation for our small town that comes here for people elderly and disabled, they can’t even get in,” she said. “And our Meals on Wheels meals are canceled because the Meals and Wheels worker, who volunteers here, fell down.”

Rinder said some people can’t even take out their trash.

The Williamsburg Police Department told TV9 in an email that its received several complaints in reference to the snow not being removed from the parking lot and sidewalks of the complex.

But, the police department said it has no authority to mandate clearing of snow on private property. However, said it still contacted the property owners on Monday about the issue.

Truverse Management owns the property. It told our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigate Unit in an email, it couldn’t find a contractor in the area who had the capacity to add their property. So, it had to get a crew from Des Moines to clear the snow.

Williamsburg Police said there are dozens of snow removal companies and individuals within thirty miles. But also said it knew of several who have turned down any additional projects.

Regardless, Barb Irwin said she pays her rent every month and expects the property to be properly maintained.

On Friday, as our i9 Investigative Unit continued to ask for an interview with the property manager about possible solutions and preparations for the winter season, the property management company told us it had found an individual in the area who had agreed to remove snow at the property for the remainder of the year.

The Williamsburg Police told us an officer notified a young man who was doing some removal projects around town about the possible job at the Town and Country Housing Apartments. However, at the time of publication, the property owner did not get back to TV9 on if he was the same person or not.

The property owner also couldn’t tell TV9 when the removal company would come but said it would happen quickly.

Eric Page contributed to this report

