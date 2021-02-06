Advertisement

Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin

By the Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.

Law enforcement officers traveled to Iowa on Friday to pick up 17-year-old Dezman Ellis. He was arrested in Des Moines on Thursday. Online records show Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton, Wisconsin, shortly before midnight.

Ellis waived his right to an extradition hearing in Iowa.

Ellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Jan. 31 during an argument over a girl. A bystander was wounded.

