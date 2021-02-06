Slick road conditions causing headaches for Iowa drivers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -TV-9 saw a lot of cars stranded in ditches today. Those with all-wheel drive said they felt lucky, but even four wheels can slip and people always have to worry about what other drivers are doing.

Herman Tibbs has been a truck driver for more than 30 years. Even with his experience driving, he knows when to put it in park for the night.

“I parked over in Rockwell city because I knew this was ahead of me,” he said. “I wasn’t going to risk it.” He says trucks drivers have to be careful in these types of conditions.

“When you hit the brakes,” he said. “You gotta watch and make sure that trailer isn’t going to break traction and come around on you.”

While Sandy Jirley deciding to head south for the winter. “Well at least we didn’t leave yesterday,” she said. “It looks like based on the number of trucks and cars in the ditch, we’re kind of happy we didn’t start yesterday. On and off, good spots, bad spots, kind of a bit of surface drifting.”

While people in residential neighborhoods spent today clearing their sidewalks. The roads in some Cedar Rapids neighborhoods were completely covered in snows. These are sometimes the last to get plowed.

“They wait until the nitty gritty to come scoop them,” said Tyvon Martin. “Which they really should be on top of it.”

But what worries truckers like Tibbs the most, other drivers. “It could be very dangerous if you don’t slow down and pay attention,” he said. “Don’t drive distracted.”

