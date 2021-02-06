Advertisement

Semi driver hospitalized after truck jackknifes on Interstate 380 near downtown Cedar Rapids

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A semitruck accident closed down multiple lanes of traffic in the northbound lane of Interstate 380 near downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

Cedar Rapids Police tell KCRG-TV9 that the accident occurred around 11:55 A.M.

Police say the semi was the only vehicle that received any damage and that the driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries

Traffic was backed up and only one lane was open near Exit 20B, but as of 1:28 P.M. the roads were cleared.

A semitruck accident closed down multiple lanes of traffic in the northbound lane of Interstate...
A semitruck accident closed down multiple lanes of traffic in the northbound lane of Interstate 380 near downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, February 6, 2021.(KCRG-TV9)
