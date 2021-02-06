More than 40 neglected dogs rescued from Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s Emergency Response teams rescued over 40 neglected dogs in Marengo right as Thursday’s blizzard began rolling through the area.

ARL said they knew the negative double-digit temperatures were coming and that the dogs couldn’t wait much longer to be rescued.

On the way to the property, ARL said one of their four-vehicle caravan slid off the road and had to be towed, but the group carried on with their mission.

Conditions worsened when the group arrived, but as the snow and wind picked up they found dozens of dogs confined in pens.

ARL said the dogs’ only shelter was two rundown buildings and a camper with most of the floor missing. Junk was reportedly littered throughout the buildings and there were inches of feces everywhere.

When they found the dogs, they were wet, cold and shaking.

ARL said catching the dogs wasn’t easy, with dogs running to hid among the junk once they arrived. The dogs were said to be so fearful and under-socialized that it took multiple people to get each of them safely into crates for the ride back.

ARL said that by the time they got all the dogs loaded up, the snow drifts were so deep that one of their vehicles got stuck and had to be dug out.

They also said that snow and multiple accidents made many roads impassable and that what should have been an hour and a half trip eventually took four hours.

Once rescuers finally made it back to the ARL, the Miracle Medical Team took over and began examining, vaccinating, and treating the dogs. Almost all the dogs were reported to be sneezing and having runny noses. Their teeth were also rotten, several had matted fur, and most had fleas.

ARL said nearly all the dogs will need spay/neuter surgeries, and the group said they are especially concerned about one dog who was showing signs of respiratory distress.

ARL said the dogs’ medical concerns are significant, but their biggest challenge is going to be their behavioral needs.

“They are so fearful, it’s heartbreaking,” the group said in a statement.

ARL said they worked late into Thursday evening getting the dogs all settled into warm, clean beds, with full bowls of fresh food and water, “for what is likely the first time in their lives...This morning, they woke up indoors, safe from the frigid temperatures. But that was just the first step in their journey.”

“Their road to recovery is going to be long,” said ARL in the statement. “We still are running tests to see what other illnesses they may have, and because of their living conditions, our veterinarians suspect many will be positive for heartworms, which can be life-threatening if left untreated.”

