Monticello girls upset #11 Cascade; third-ranked boys team completes sweep

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello Panthers swept the Cascade Cougars in the boy/girl doubleheader on Friday night in Monticello.

In the girls game, the Panthers upset the #11th ranked Cougars with a tight 40-37 win. With the victory, Monticello improves to 14-5 while Cascade falls to 15-5.

In the boys game, the third-ranked Panthers completed the sweep over their rivals with a convincing 73-30 win. The Panthers improve their record to a perfect 16-0 while Cascade drops to 5-13.

