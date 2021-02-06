Advertisement

Monticello girls upset #11 Cascade; third-ranked boys team completes sweep

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello Panthers swept the Cascade Cougars in the boy/girl doubleheader on Friday night in Monticello.

In the girls game, the Panthers upset the #11th ranked Cougars with a tight 40-37 win. With the victory, Monticello improves to 14-5 while Cascade falls to 15-5.

In the boys game, the third-ranked Panthers completed the sweep over their rivals with a convincing 73-30 win. The Panthers improve their record to a perfect 16-0 while Cascade drops to 5-13.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
kcrg wx
Cold day ahead, more snow coming over the weekend
Snow Drifts in Oxford IA
Snowfall Totals Across Eastern Iowa from Today’s Winter Storm
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
The Iowa DOT is reporting the two left lanes of I-80 westbound in Iowa City are blocked due to...
Crash on I-80 in Iowa City slows traffic

Latest News

Coaches, past and present, talk about Wirfs' early success
Coaches, past and present, talk about Tristan Wirfs’ early success
Kennedy girls upset Wash leading to sweep
Kennedy upsets #7 Wash 62-47, boys complete sweep with 65-51 win
Coaches, past and present, talk about Wirfs' early success
Coaches, past and present, talk about Tristan Wirfs' early success
Kennedy sweeps Wash on senior night