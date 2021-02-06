Advertisement

Lisbon crowns nine in dominating performance at 1A Sectional 15

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions dominated the 1A Sectional 15 on Saturday afternoon, crowning nine of the 14 winners. As a team, the Lions won the title with 273.5 points. Midland finished in second place with four champions and 175 points while Bellevue finished in third with 94 points.

Full results are below. The top-two finished from the Sectional automatically advance to the District championships.

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Coy Petersen of Midland, Wyoming
  • 2nd Place - Teague Krob of Lisbon

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kole Murray of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 2nd Place - Will Steinbeck of Bellevue

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Ethan Gast of Durant
  • 3rd Place - Nate Wood of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 4th Place - Shayden Hansen of Midland, Wyoming

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Damon Huston of Midland, Wyoming
  • 2nd Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon
  • 3rd Place - Noah Grage of Durant
  • 4th Place - Karter Murray of North Cedar, Stanwood

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Quincy Happel of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Cale Seydel of West Branch
  • 3rd Place - Peyton Clark of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 4th Place - Jordan Buford of Midland, Wyoming
  • 5th Place - Dustyn Talbot of Bellevue

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Indy Harbaugh of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Chase Miller of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 3rd Place - Quintin Pickett of Bellevue
  • 4th Place - Logan Keeler of West Branch
  • 5th Place - Lucas Ervin of Midland, Wyoming

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Jared Crock of Midland, Wyoming

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Carson Hunter of Midland, Wyoming
  • 3rd Place - Casey Tath of Bellevue

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Caden Ballou of Midland, Wyoming
  • 2nd Place - Cameron Ruggiero of Durant
  • 3rd Place - Matthias Kohl of Lisbon
  • 4th Place - Joe Seydel of West Branch
  • 5th Place - Zayd Evans of Northeast, Goose Lake

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Sabian Mesinas of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 3rd Place - Nathan Moomey of Durant
  • 4th Place - Jaxson Kaalberg of West Branch

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cayden Miller of Midland, Wyoming
  • 2nd Place - Jamien Moore of Lisbon
  • 3rd Place - Jacob Waller of Bellevue
  • 4th Place - Dylan Grage of Durant
  • 5th Place - William Schemers of Northeast, Goose Lake

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Morgan Hartz of West Branch
  • 3rd Place - Jack Hiland of Bellevue
  • 4th Place - Cael Eganhouse of Midland, Wyoming
  • 5th Place - Nicholas Poston of Durant

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Ryder Michels of Bellevue
  • 3rd Place - Keegan Rushford of Midland, Wyoming
  • 4th Place - Dylan Butler of West Branch
  • 5th Place - Dakota Adams of Durant

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon
  • 2nd Place - Nate Lorenzen of Northeast, Goose Lake

