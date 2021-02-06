Lisbon crowns nine in dominating performance at 1A Sectional 15

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lisbon Lions dominated the 1A Sectional 15 on Saturday afternoon, crowning nine of the 14 winners. As a team, the Lions won the title with 273.5 points. Midland finished in second place with four champions and 175 points while Bellevue finished in third with 94 points.

Full results are below. The top-two finished from the Sectional automatically advance to the District championships.

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Coy Petersen of Midland, Wyoming

2nd Place - Teague Krob of Lisbon

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kole Murray of North Cedar, Stanwood

2nd Place - Will Steinbeck of Bellevue

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brandon Paez of Lisbon

2nd Place - Ethan Gast of Durant

3rd Place - Nate Wood of North Cedar, Stanwood

4th Place - Shayden Hansen of Midland, Wyoming

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damon Huston of Midland, Wyoming

2nd Place - Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon

3rd Place - Noah Grage of Durant

4th Place - Karter Murray of North Cedar, Stanwood

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quincy Happel of Lisbon

2nd Place - Cale Seydel of West Branch

3rd Place - Peyton Clark of North Cedar, Stanwood

4th Place - Jordan Buford of Midland, Wyoming

5th Place - Dustyn Talbot of Bellevue

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Indy Harbaugh of Lisbon

2nd Place - Chase Miller of North Cedar, Stanwood

3rd Place - Quintin Pickett of Bellevue

4th Place - Logan Keeler of West Branch

5th Place - Lucas Ervin of Midland, Wyoming

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Robert Avila Jr. of Lisbon

2nd Place - Jared Crock of Midland, Wyoming

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lincoln Holub of Lisbon

2nd Place - Carson Hunter of Midland, Wyoming

3rd Place - Casey Tath of Bellevue

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caden Ballou of Midland, Wyoming

2nd Place - Cameron Ruggiero of Durant

3rd Place - Matthias Kohl of Lisbon

4th Place - Joe Seydel of West Branch

5th Place - Zayd Evans of Northeast, Goose Lake

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Kohl of Lisbon

2nd Place - Sabian Mesinas of North Cedar, Stanwood

3rd Place - Nathan Moomey of Durant

4th Place - Jaxson Kaalberg of West Branch

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cayden Miller of Midland, Wyoming

2nd Place - Jamien Moore of Lisbon

3rd Place - Jacob Waller of Bellevue

4th Place - Dylan Grage of Durant

5th Place - William Schemers of Northeast, Goose Lake

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Truman Krob of Lisbon

2nd Place - Morgan Hartz of West Branch

3rd Place - Jack Hiland of Bellevue

4th Place - Cael Eganhouse of Midland, Wyoming

5th Place - Nicholas Poston of Durant

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cole Clark of Lisbon

2nd Place - Ryder Michels of Bellevue

3rd Place - Keegan Rushford of Midland, Wyoming

4th Place - Dylan Butler of West Branch

5th Place - Dakota Adams of Durant

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brant Baltes of Lisbon

2nd Place - Nate Lorenzen of Northeast, Goose Lake

