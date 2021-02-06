Kennedy upsets #7 Wash 62-47, boys complete sweep with 65-51 win
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kennedy hosted the Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors for senior night on Friday night and ended up victorious over the seventh-ranked Warriors 64-47. With the win, Kennedy improves to 10-7 while Wash drops to 12-2.
In the nightcap boys game, the Cougars completed the home-sweep over the Warriors with a 65-51 win. The Cougars improve to 9-6 on the season while the Warriors fall to 9-7.
