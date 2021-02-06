Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa State Patrol is warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms following yesterday’s crashes.

Investigators now say only one person was hospitalized after a 40-vehicle chain reaction crash in Jasper County on Interstate 80 near Newton during Thursday’ blizzard.

The Newton Fire Department said several others received minor injuries.

In a post on Twitter, Trooper Jon Stickney blamed truck drivers for the crash writing “No driver in this world can stop an 80,000-pound sled on the Highway. All we see is 80,000-pound sleds causing these massive wrecks.”

The State Patrol said pulling off the road during snow storms could help prevent these situations.

“These chain reaction collisions its from vehicles and in this case, a lot of them were the commercial motor vehicles, semis traveling too fast and they just ultimately just can’t slow down in time,” said SGT. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol.

The State patrol responded to more than 235 crashes between Thursday morning at 3:00 A.M. and Friday night at 6:00 P.M.

There were a total of 28 injuries and one death linked to the storm.

