Iowa City mask mandate still in place despite Governor’s proclamation

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City officials say the City’s mask mandate will stay in place despite Governor Kim Reynold’s public health proclamation on Friday lifting COVID restrictions on Iowa businesses.

In a press release, the City states that Iowa City’s mask order “is not impacted by the Governor’s latest order and is still in place through May 31, 2021.”

Residents will need to continue to wear masks in all public spaces within Iowa City in accordance with the City’s order.

The City’s mask order can be read online.

For more information about COVID-19 and Iowa City, visit Iowa City’s COVID-19 resources website.

