Early morning fire displaces northeast Cedar Rapids residents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids caused significant damage, according to officials.

At around 1:43 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to multiple reports of a fire at 3729 G Ave NE. Multiple crews of firefighters arrived on the scene and used several hose lines to help put out the blaze, as well as protect adjacent houses from being ignited.

The house is considered a total loss, according to fire department officials. One person inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape safely, but is now displaced.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

