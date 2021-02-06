Advertisement

Early morning fire displaces northeast Cedar Rapids residents

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids caused significant damage, according to officials.

At around 1:43 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to multiple reports of a fire at 3729 G Ave NE. Multiple crews of firefighters arrived on the scene and used several hose lines to help put out the blaze, as well as protect adjacent houses from being ignited.

The house is considered a total loss, according to fire department officials. One person inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape safely, but is now displaced.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
kcrg wx
Cold day ahead, more snow coming over the weekend
Snow Drifts in Oxford IA
Snowfall Totals Across Eastern Iowa from Today’s Winter Storm
Businesses react to new public health proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Bars & restaurants react to proclamation lifting COVID-19 restrictions
The Iowa DOT is reporting the two left lanes of I-80 westbound in Iowa City are blocked due to...
Crash on I-80 in Iowa City slows traffic

Latest News

Dezman Ellis, 17.
Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin
"Be Safe Wear A Mask" is seen painted on a downtown sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des...
Average daily reported cases of COVID-19 continues decline
Cedar Rapids fire.
Fire destroys Cedar Rapids home on Saturday morning
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms
Iowa State Patrol warning truck drivers to stay off the roads during winter storms followings Thursday’s crashes