Despite vaccination, care facility resident continue to wait to see family

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has moved to the second phase of vaccinations as most care facilities and nursing staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccination have received at least the first dose.

Those most vulnerable living inside those facilities said they were ready to, once again, see their families.

“It has been very lonesome without seeing them,” said Donna Crawford, a resident at Bickford Senior Living in Iowa City.

Crawford just moved into Bickford Senior Living about a month ago. The staff was still working on a schedule for her to visit with family members once a week for an hour. While she was new to this facility, she has lived in a care facility throughout the pandemic. She said it was hard to see loved ones.

“The way we had to isolate and the length of time made it hard,” she said. “I miss my family.”

She has been able to see and speak with loved ones through windows, but she missed that human touch. With an appointment Monday to get her 2nd COVID-19 vaccine, she hoped the wait would soon be over.

“I might be able to see them more, and I can’t wait for that,” she said.

Senior Vice President of Resident Services, Ann Cheverton, said they were waiting for the CDC to recommend when they were allowed family and friends to come back in.

“Outside of long term care and assisted living communities, the vast majority of the public hasn’t been vaccinated yet,” she said. “Until we see more heard immunity or larger number of people being vaccinated, I don’t think the CDC will change its recommendations.”

Cheverton said 90 percent of residents living in the 63 facilities the company owns received their first dose of the vaccine. 50 percent of staff. She said she would continue to monitor the CDC daily but said the vaccine was a start in the right direction.

“The vaccine was the beginning of getting back to the new normal,” she said. “Definitely a change from how we have managed it for the past year.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.