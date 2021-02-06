Coaches, past and present, talk about Tristan Wirfs’ early success

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon football coach Lance Pedersen knew when he first laid eyes on Tristan Wirfs that he had all the qualities to be a great one.

“He was always a good size kid but he’s good, quick feet, and his quick hands came along with it.” Pedersen said. “His work ethic of course was huge as well. He is a very caring person he would do anything for you, very humble.”

Pedersen is not alone, all of his coaches on his journey to the Super Bowl realized right away how special Tristan is.

“He just has a good mentality, he’s a genuine authentic guy that works hard.” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He has a lot of pride in what he does. Whatever it takes to be successful he is going to dedicate the time and energy towards that.”

“He came in and he has been nothing but a dream come true for us.” said Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Extremely mature young man, Great athlete just took the bull by the horns and has done a great job walking just about everybody they put in front of him.”

Tristan’s maturity has really helped this season. He was thrown into the fire as a 21 year old rookie staring right tackle protecting the goat Tom Brady.

“He just has that legend status almost, I was the same way when I first met him.” Wirfs said. “I called my mom right after I said I just met Tom Brady. I feel like coming to a new team he probably just wants to be treated like a teammate so that is what I try to do. On game days I’m right on the field he is intense, he is locked in his laser focused.”

The feeling of respect is mutual.

“He’s done a great job he has a great way about him. I really love being in the huddle with him. He has a great maturity for a younger player. He is obviously very talented but he just has a great attitude, really works hard.” Brady said.

