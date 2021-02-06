Cedar Rapids non-profit looking for stolen trailer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids non-profit group is looking for one of their trailers after it was recently stolen.

On Wednesday, Central Furniture Rescue posted on their Facebook page that one of their new trailers went missing from their 18th Avenue SW spot and the group says they can’t find it.

The non-profit provides furniture and the “basics of home” for people who may not have much stability in the Cedar Rapids area, including beds, mattresses furniture, even pots and pans and forks and spoons.

The group says they have served nearly 1,000 people and helped more than 400 households in their two year existence, including derecho survivors who lost their homes.

Central Furniture Rescue is in their fourth location in two years, as the group tries to find buildings at well below market value.

They still have one trailer, but say having both can help them help more people.

“When we got these trailers, two wonderful trailers, we were able to double the amount of people we served and double the amount of items from the community...When one came up missing, our hearts just sank,” said Susan Johnston, President and Executive Director of Central Furniture Rescue. “Every time I see it’s [their Facebook post] been shared again, my heart just explodes and, I’m going to cry again. It shows how much the community supports what we do. I’ve always believed the community wants to help. They just didn’t know how and we became a conduit for it.”

If anyone sees a trailer that looks similar or has plate numbers “HU1206″ please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491.

